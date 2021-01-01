Stainless steel case with a stainless steel link bracelet. Unidirectional stainless steel bezel with a blue top ring. Blue dial with luminous hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display appears at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic self winding movement with a 41-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw-down crown. Case diameter: 47 mm. Case thickness: 14 mm. Fold over clasp with safety release. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: hours, minutes, seconds, date. Casual watch style. Invicta Grand Diver Blue Dial Stainless Steel Mens Watch 3045.