Grand Rapids Michigan USA City Skyline Vintage Sunset Travel T-Shirt

Do you love Grand Rapids city in Michigan? Then this "Grand Rapids Michigan USA Skyline Vintage Sunset Travel Souvenir" sticker pack set is perfect for you! Best Travel Souvenir Sticker for Grand Rapids and Michigan Lovers. Perfect Gift for family, friends Grand Rapids, Michigan, grand rapids city love, grand rapids badge sticker, grand rapids travel, born in grand rapids, made in grand rapids, grand rapids souvenir, grand rapids skyline, grand rapids landmark, grand rapids stamp, grand rapids gift Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem