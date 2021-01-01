Vickerman 12'' Grand Teton Christmas Swag Garlandwith 300 Warm White LED Lights, One Size , Green

ï»¿Features 2" wide needles with perfectly shaped tapered tips that are a dark green two-tone color and have a natural lush look and feel Features: Pre-lit with 300 warm clear LED mini lights "Warm clear" also known as "warm white" has a nice natural warm incandescent like glow 1080 branch tips 2" wide tapered tips Additional Product Features: LED lights use 90% less energy Durable non-glass replaceable bulbs Cool to the touch If one bulb burns out the rest will stay lit UL listed for indoor or outdoor use End-to-end connectors allow you to connect multiple swags together (not to exceed 210 watts) Comes with replacement bulbs and spare fuses Metal hooks on each end for hanging Dimensions: 12' long x 18" wide Material(s): PVC/plastic bulbs/wire/metalFeatures: Flame Resistant, Pre-LitBase Material: 90% Plastic, 10% MetalCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported