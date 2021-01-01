An exclusive Black mascara that not only provides volume and length but it is also infused with peptides panthenols & natural waxes to condition your lashes while you coat them to promote the appearance of healthier looking lashes. keeps you looking your best. Grande MASCARA Conditioning Peptide Formula 0.20 oz - Womens GRANDE NATURALS - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.