Grandfather Mother of Pearl and Blue Sapphire Compass Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace

This bold modern heirloom from Retrouvai­ will put a contemporary spin on your wardrobe. The compass is detailed in mother of pearl inlay with an emerald center and diamond accents. The elegant rotating compass is accented with blue sapphire embellishments. Handcrafted in 14-karat yellow gold. Detailed in mother of pearl, sapphires and diamonds. White Diamonds total 0.50 carats. Blue Sapphire Cabochons total 0.40 carats. Blue Sapphire Baguettes total 1.50 carats. Compass including diamond drop loop measures 2.5-in. long. Necklace measures 26-in. long with lobster clasp.