Salvatore Ferragamo Grandioso Patent Leather Gancini Loafers

These patent leather loafers are detailed with the brand's iconic Gancini horsebit buckle. Leather upper Almond toe Slip-on style Lining: leather Rubber sole Made in Italy SIZE Heel about .875" Platform, about .25" ABOUT THE BRAND Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo began his journey in 1927 with a vision of creating the world's most beautiful shoes. The label expanded to menswear in the 1970s, and remains famed for its made-in-Italy pieces. The craftsmanship inherent in its shoes is also found in accessories like sunglasses, belts and ties. The brand's signature Gancini logoa backwards horseshoecan be found on its classic loafers and fine leather goods.