Grandma Floral Boho Design Tote Bag

Cute boho grandma design with floral wreath going around, with red and pink heart shaped flowers. Perfect for the proud grandma! If you are looking for a gift for grandma, or a new grandma to be, they will love this! Fresh, floral design sure to stand out and look unique! Check out our sister floral and grandma floral designs for matching mommy and me vibes! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.