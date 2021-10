funny sport product is for grandma who has grandchildren that enjoy playing Football and basketball. And love messy Bun leopard, cheetah print style. cute graphic is the messy bun hair with leopard pattern headscarf, headband. On the design, there are two-sport balls reflected on the glasses. Represent those who are enthusiastic about these sports.-CHECK OUR BRAND FOR MORE SPORTS - Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem