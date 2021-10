Grandma life design featuring a woman with glasses and a leopard bandana graphic for women, sports lovers, players, grandmothers, grandmas, nana, gigi, or grandparents to wear on Mother's Day, game day, and when you watch your favorite team with family. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.