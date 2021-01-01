Grandma To Be Lady Bug Suprise Baby Shower Tote Bag

This cute Grandma To Be ladybug design apparel is perfect for your upcoming granddaughter and grandson. Be proud show off that you will finally have your first granddaughter or grandson. This is a perfect gift idea that you can give to your Mother. Announce your pregnancy by giving this cute ladybug design to them. They surely will love them with tear in their eyes, because who wouldn't love baby surprises? 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.