Purple Grandmother Pancreatic Cancer Awareness American Flag Premium T-Shirt

I wear purple for my Grandma Grandmother pancreatic cancer awareness graphic print design with a distressed American flag & purple pancreatic cancer ribbon with sayings phrases quotes on it to wear during November for awareness month for cancer patients. For men women kids to support loved one with cancer. For special family members friends & relatives to join the support squad & show faith hope love with this United States USA flag awareness products apparel gifts accessories for Proud Patriotic Americans This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.