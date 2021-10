Become a champion on the court with the Cole Haan Grandpro Tennis sneaker. Smooth leather upper. Traditional lace up closure with a round toe silhouette. Leather and textile lining. Textile Insole. Rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.