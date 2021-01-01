Featuring a crafted welt that connects an extra-cushioned midsole to a luxe leather upper, the Cole Haan GrandPro TopSpin Sneaker offers superior style and comfort. Grand.OS technology for lightweight comfort, flexibility, and responsive cushioning. Lace-up vamp. Round toe. Padded collar. Branding on tongue and cuff. Leather upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.