Granny Lucky Slot Machine Shirt Gambler Grandma Gambling Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Money Betting design of our Grandmom themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Bday fans, this Abuela trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10368700027 ways to use this vintage Gran themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Grandmama inspired look your Birthdate addicts will surely love. Perfect for Gaming Place everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.