Granny Of The Birthday Sweetie Ice Cream Bday Party Grandma T-Shirt

Granny Of The Birthday Sweetie - This cute ice cream lover design is perfect for grandmas and grandmoms of a young granddaughter who is celebrating her birthday. This kawaii sorbet or gelato design is great for a matching family birthday party theme. This sweet ice cream graphic is for a grandma or grandmom who is preparing for a b-day celebration of her grandchild. A bday princess who loves frozen foods will love it. Ideal for a granny of a birthday girl who wants to celebrate a fun ice cream party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem