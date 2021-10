What it is: A treatment for dogs that gently cleans and conditions while nourishing both the skin and coat. What it does: This conditioning treatment helps minimize itching and dry skin. It also features a blend of ingredients that includes 14 natural oils and extracts. How to use: Wet your dog's coat thoroughly. Apply the shampoo liberally from the back of the ears to the tail, making sure to avoid the eyes. Make a rich lather and rinse well.