Yes To Grapefruit Weekly Exfoliating Acid Pads

Like a facial that fits onto your finger, these brightening finger pocket pads naturally exfoliate with grapefruit and AHA and BHA, to give your skin the glow you want without the dryness. For use once weekly, these double-sided, quilted pads are formulated with grapefruit and fruit acids including lactic acid, glycolic acid, gluconolactone, and salicylic acid to exfoliate, leaving skin glowing. How do I use it: Sensitive or irritated skin, this treatment is not for you. Sunburn alert: This product contains an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your skins sensitivity to the sun and particularly the possibility of sunburn. Use sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterward. Recommended for adult use only. After cleansing skin, remove a single presoaked pad from the jar and insert fingers into the pocket for easier handling. Gently swipe across face and neck, avoiding the eye area. A tingling sensation and or some redness is normal. Too much tingling, redness, or if experiencing sensitivity, discard pad, rinse off face with water, and pat dry. Otherwise, allow formula to fully absorb before following with moisturizer. Use once per week at night. From Yes To. Includes: