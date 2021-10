Ileana Makri is endlessly inspired by organic shapes and nature - she poetically says these earrings are designed to mimic "grass swaying in the breeze." Made from polished 18-karat gold, they're strung with five emerald-encrusted drops that gently jiggle with every move. Sweep your hair back to show them off. Shown here with: [Cult Gaia Jumpsuit id1203963], [Ileana Makri Ring id1137963], [Ileana Makri Ring id1231738], [Ileana Makri Earrings id1185171].