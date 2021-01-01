Gratitude Tee Premium T-Shirt

Being Happy Is Filling That Gratitude Jar With Happiness While You Thankfully Write Down Your Blessings In Your Gratitude Journal Citing Gratitude Quotes For Women. Know That You Are Truly Blessed When You Receive The Blessings Of Appreciation Of Not Taking Things For Granted You Can Be Truly Grateful Counting Your Blessings With Intention. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.