Gravity My Only Weakness Arm Injury Surgery Recovery T-Shirt

Gravity My Only Weakness - This broken arm design is for men and women with a broken or injured hand due to a failed stunt. A recovery treat for rehabbing patients who are still healing and recovering in the hospital after the hand injury surgery. A get well soon graphic is for anyone who broke their hand, wrist, arm or elbow because of an accident. For accident-prone boys and girls wearing a cast or bandage on the fractured bones. A funny recovery outfit that will make them feel better Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem