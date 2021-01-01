superdown Grayson Cut Out Top in Light Grey. - size S (also in M, XL, XS, XXS) superdown Grayson Cut Out Top in Light Grey. - size S (also in M, XL, XS, XXS) 60% poly 35% cotton 5% spandex. Hand wash cold. Front cut-out details. Rib knit fabric. Imported. SPDW-WS1235. SDS1935 S20. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.