Great Cherry Pie Christmas Tree Apparel Bake Cake Tote Bag

A cool christmas cherry pie design for cake lover. Awesome for baking fans who love to bake cupcakes, cookies and pastries in their kitchen or bakery. Perfect for a confectioner or baker making the birthday cakes. Unique for kids, men, women, mom and grandma. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.