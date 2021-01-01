Great Kayak Saying Kayaking Paddling Kayaker Tote Bag

In kayak we trust. Awesome for kayaker who love kayaking, their paddle boat or kayak. Perfect for outdoor camping vacation and for canoeing and paddling on a lake. Unique for outdoor activities and great for your dad, mom, men, women and friends. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.