Florsheim Great Lakes Canvas Moc Toe Slip-On Navy Canvas W/Navy Smooth 9 XW (5E)

The Great Lakes Canvas Moc Toe Slip-On is a classic design that will match with khaki shorts or dark wash jeans for styling versatility. Canvas with leather upper. Easy slip-on design with dual goring. Barefoot friendly athletic construction. Breathable, moisture-wicking Suedetec linings. Fully cushioned, removable Comfortech footbed with anti-odor treatment for long-term wear. Dual-density EVA midsole for added cushioning and rebound responsiveness. Slip-resisting and non-marking rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.