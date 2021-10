The Great Lakes are the freshest lakes on planet Earth.With more lake water than anywhere else, these lakes are Always Fresh, and Sometimes Frozen. Enjoy the lake life up north in the Great Lakes with this good vibes design! Protect our H.O.M.E.S. from Lake Superior, Lake Huron, Lake Michigan, Lake Ontario, and Lake Erie! From Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Canada, the Great Lakes Region is the best in the world! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem