Regatta Great Outdoors Mens Adventure Tech Geo Ii Short Leg Softshell Trousers (Ash) - 34 - Also in: 38, 36, 30, 32, 40

The mens Geo Softshell XPT II Trousers use a breathable, wind resistant membrane with a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish for maximum comfort on demanding days. - They stave off showers and gales and keep you warm while allowing superb mobility. - Packed with handy pockets and part elastic at the waist for comfort as you move, they have proven to be best-selling performance trousers year-on-year. 94% Polyester, 6% Elastane. - Regatta Mens sizing (waist approx): 26in, 28in, 30in, 32in, 33in, 34in, 36in, 38in, 40in, 42in, 44in, 46in, 48in, 50in. - Leg Length: Approx 29in. - Gender: Men