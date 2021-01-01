Regatta Great Outdoors Mens Classic Pack It Waterproof Overtrousers (Black) - XXL - Also in: XS, L, M, XXXL, XL, S

The mens Pack-it is an unlined packable overtrouser. - Its your emergency wet-weather trouser built on over 30 years experience in outdoors clothing. - Made from Isolite fabric technology to provide lightweight, waterproof, breathable and wind-resistant protection. - Keep them in the handy stuff sack and stow them in daypacks, backpacks, car boots, desk drawers, kitchen cupboards, wherever suits. - 100% Polyester. - Regatta Mens Overtrousers Sizing (Waist Approx): XXS (26-28in), XS (28-30in), S (30-32in), M (33-34in), L (36-37in), XL (38-40in), XXL (42-44in), XXXL (46-48in), XXXXL (50-52in). - Gender: Men