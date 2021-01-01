Regatta Great Outdoors Mens Haris Sandals (Black) - 10.5 - Also in: 9, 7.5, 11, 12, 13, 8, 10

The Haris is our mens popular active sandal designed to keep your feet cool while offering plenty of support. - The smooth PU upper is fully lined with soft and stretchy spandex to help prevent any nasty rubbing, and the backstrap is cushioned for extra comfort. - All three straps can be adjusted for a perfect fit and the lightweight sole features a super-grippy, slip-resistant tread design. - Complete with shock-absorbing cushioning in the midsole, the Haris sandal is perfect for holidays or day-to-day wear. - Other Fibers/Materials (43%) Polyester (57%). - Gender: Men