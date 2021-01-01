Regatta Great Outdoors Mens Hedman Ii Two Tone Full Zip Fleece Jacket (Iron/Black) - M - Also in: XL, L, XXL, XXXL

The mens Hedman II is a heavier weight, three-season Symmetry fleece. - Designed with two zipped pockets and a relaxed everyday fit, it works brilliantly as a light jacket during milder months and as a warming mid-layer once the cold sets in. - 280gsm anti-pill. - Symmetry fleece. - Adjustable shockcord hem. - 2 zipped lower pockets. - Lifestyle relaxed fit - outdoor relaxed fit. - 100% Polyester. - Regatta Mens sizing (chest approx): XS (35-36in), S (37-38in), M (39-40in), L (41-42in), XL (43-44in), XXL (46-48in), XXXL (49-51in), XXXXL (52-54in), XXXXXL (55-57in). - Gender: Men