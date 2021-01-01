Regatta Great Outdoors Mens Outdoor Classics Stormbreak Waterproof Overtrousers (Dark Olive) - XXXL - Also in: M, XXL, L, S, XL

The mens waterproof Stormbreak Overtrouser is your trusty throw-on legwear. - A best-selling classic, they use Hydrafort technology with sealed seams to keep you dry and protected during sudden downpours. - The hems fasten with press-studs and the waist is elasticated. - You can pair them with the Stormbreak Jacket for head-to-toe protection. - 100% Polyester. - Regatta Mens Overtrousers Sizing (Waist Approx): XXS (26-28in), XS (28-30in), S (30-32in), M (33-34in), L (36-37in), XL (38-40in), XXL (42-44in), XXXL (46-48in), XXXXL (50-52in). - Gender: Men