Regatta Great Outdoors Womens/Ladies Dayhike Iii Water Repellent Pants (Black) - 10 - Also in: 14, 8, 6, 12

Womens pants for all-season hill walking and hiking. - Provides waterproof/breathable protection from the elements with plenty of stretch. - Seam-sealed Isotex 5,000 polyester fabric with a durable water repellent finish keeps you dry inside and out. - A soft, stretch liner adds next-to-skin comfort and the part elasticated waist enhances mobility. - With multiple zipped pockets to secure adventure essentials. - Regatta Womens sizing (waist approx): 2 (23in), 4 (25in), 6 (27in), 8 (29in), 10 (31in), 12 (33in), 14 (36in), 16 (38in), 18 (41in), 20 (43in), 22 (45in), 24 (47in), 26 (49in), 28 (51in), 30 (53in), 32 (55in). - Regatta Trouser Leg length: Short- 29in, Regular- 31in, Long- 33in. - Gender: Women