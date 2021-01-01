Regatta Great Outdoors Womens/Ladies Geo Softshell Ii Regular Leg Trousers (Navy) - 16 - Also in: 10

The womens Geo Softshell XPT II Trousers use a breathable, wind resistant membrane with a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish for maximum comfort on demanding days. - They stave off showers and gales and keep you warm while allowing superb mobility. - Packed with handy pockets and part elastic at the waist for comfort as you move, they have proven to be a best-selling performance trousers year-on-year. - Leg length - 31ins. - Regatta Womens sizing (waist approx): 2 (23in), 4 (25in), 6 (27in), 8 (29in), 10 (31in), 12 (33in), 14 (36in), 16 (38in), 18 (41in), 20 (43in), 22 (45in), 24 (47in), 26 (49in), 28 (51in), 30 (53in), 32 (55in). - 4% Elastane, 96% Polyester. - Gender: Women