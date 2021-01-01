Regatta Great Outdoors Womens/Ladies Hyperdimension Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Black) - 4 - Also in: 8

100% polyester. - Womens short sleeve t-shirt. - Made of soft-touch, marl polyester that efficiently transfers moisture away from your skin for lasting comfort. - Designed with a hint of stretch to be form fitting without being tight to allow a natural range of movement during agile hikes and walks. - With the Regatta print on the sleeve. - Regatta Womens sizing (bust approx): 2 (30in), 4 (32in), 6 (34in), 8 (36in), 10 (38in), 12 (40in), 14 (43in), 16 (45in), 18 (48in), 20 (50in), 22 (52in), 24 (54in), 26 (56in), 28 (58in), 30 (60in), 32 (62in). - Gender: Women