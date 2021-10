The Lady Santa Cruz is our summery everyday sandal with a stylish criss-cross design and adjustable straps for the perfect fit. - The robust rubber outsole offers fantastic grip on pebbly beaches and uneven paths while the EVA-cushioned midsole provides plenty of shock absorption for all-day comfort in wear. - We added a soft and stretchy spandex lining and a light textile covering on the footbed to help prevent any nasty rubbing. - 5% Polyamide, 95% Other Fibers/Materials. - Gender: Women