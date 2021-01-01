Regatta Great Outdoors Womens/Ladies Xert Stretch Ii Shorts (Seal Gray) - 4

ISOFLEX - Active stretch fabric. - 4-way stretch for increased movement and comfort. - Durable water repellent finish. - Quick dry for enhanced comfort. - Lightweight - for active performance. - Precision fit and garment features. - Part elasticated waist with webbing belt. - Multi pocketed - front and rear zipped pockets. - Engineered and intelligent ergonomic fit. - Regatta Womens sizing (waist approx): 2 (23in), 4 (25in), 6 (27in), 8 (29in), 10 (31in), 12 (33in), 14 (36in), 16 (38in), 18 (41in), 20 (43in), 22 (45in), 24 (47in), 26 (49in), 28 (51in), 30 (53in), 32 (55in/). - 85% Polyamide, 15% Elastane. - Gender: Women