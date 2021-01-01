Great Wall of China - The first wonder of the world Premium T-Shirt

The Great Wall of China is a series of stone and earthen fortifications in northern China built to protect the Chinese Empire from nomadic invasions. For tourists, fans of the wonders of the world, Chinese culture and history. Great as a gift for your colleagues, classmates, family members, women day, will be a great gift for you, your friends or relatives, for men, dad, boys, kids, men's, mens, teenager, mothers, women, aunts, girls, children, nephew, niece This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.