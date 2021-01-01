Versace Greca Glass Two-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

The Greca Glass collection embraces the refinement use of the brand icons expressed all over the timepiece in a subtle way. Medusa Head stud applied at 12 o'clock, while the Greek Key is engraved on the dial and lasered under the sapphire glass, always tone-on-tone with a sober appearance. Swiss quartz movement Mother-of-pearl bezel Sapphire crystal White dial Deployant clasp Two-tone stainless steel Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water resistant to 3 ATM SIZE Round stainless steel case, 32mm (1.25") Stainless steel bracelet, 16mm (0.62") ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1978, Versace is instantly recognizable by the signature Medusa head logo, chosen by founder Gianni Versace for its Greek symbolism. The Italian label is known for its luxe, bold clothing, sneakers, shoes and accessoriesthink gilding, oversized logos and punchy prints. Since taking over artistic direction, Giannis sister Donatella Versace has maintained the brands strong identity, with a renewed vision to give customers the ultimate freedom to express themselves. Men Accessories - Watches And Gifts > Versace > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Versace. Color: Two Tone.