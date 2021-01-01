Versace Greca Gym Sweatshirt

This athleisure track jacket has a full zip front and is trimmed at the hem with the brand's signature Greca motif for a finishing touch. Spread collar Long sleeves Front zip close Side slip pockets Contrast hem Nylon/cotton Hand wash Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1978, Versace is instantly recognizable by the signature Medusa head logo, chosen by founder Gianni Versace for its Greek symbolism. The Italian label is known for its luxe, bold clothing and accessoriesthink gilding, oversized logos and punchy prints. Since taking over artistic direction, Giannis sister Donatella Versace has maintained the brands strong identity, with a renewed vision to give customers the ultimate freedom to express themselves. Lingerie - Designer Foundations > Versace > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Versace. Color: Black. Size: Medium.