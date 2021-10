Max Mara - This navy Greenpi raincoat is from Max Mara's iconic The Cube line and filled with its CAMELUXE technology, which marries camel-hair insulation with recycled-polyester off-cuts from the label's production process. The double-faced shell is water repellent and finished with a hood, a two-way zip for controlled ventilation, and ribbed cuffs to keep the warmth in.