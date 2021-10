While keeping the integrity of the Gregory Peck Sun that has become an Oliver Peoples classic, the Gregory Peck 1962 is designed with a folding mechanism offering a compact version of the original. Featuring the same recognizable keyhole bridge. Oliver Peoples "Gregory Peck" sunglasses in acetate. Lens/bridge/temple (in mm): 47-23-145. Round frames with keyhole bridge. Thin, tapered arms fold into themselves. 100% UVA/UVB protection. Made in Italy.