Airy Grecian-style maxi dress This Grecian style maxi dress in an airy silk georgette features delicate spaghetti straps and a gathering around neck opening. The generous dress can be gathered at waist with a tie or fall to a relaxed flowing A-line skirt. This versatile, flowing maxi dress can be worn as easily with a flat sandal on vacation as it can be with a denim jacket & sneakers for a casual everyday look. Stilettos and oversized hoop earrings create the perfect evening look.