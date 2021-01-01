TriggerPoint GRID Vibe Plus Foam Roller for Sore Muscles and Joints

This isn't your standard foam roller. The TriggerPoint GRID Vibe Plus foam roller gives you the control that you need to target sore muscles and joints. With the addition of massaging vibrations and the deep grid pattern encasing the roller, you can aid your body in recovery. Using this massaging foam roller will increase blood flow, better distribute oxygen, and heal tissue before and after training. Ideal for home use or for rolling on-the-go, the built-in battery lasts up to two hours when fully charged. The small diameter design creates less surface area resulting in targeted, deep tissue compression. We have built this roller to be easy to use, transport, and store. TriggerPoint empowers people of all lifestyles to move and feel better. TriggerPoint designs and develops innovative massage therapy tools that mimic the touch of a therapist's hands - making their foam rollers, hand rollers, massage sticks and balls ideal for individuals of all ages, sizes, and athletic ability.