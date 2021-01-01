Teal Purple Grieving Loss of Cousin Suicide Awareness Flag Tote Bag

Uplifting message I wear teal and purple in memory of my Cousin suicide awareness prevention clothing products items merchandise gifts & accessories to support family grieving who lost a loved one as a memorial gift for her to say sorry for your loss. For Men Women kids teenage teen boys girls as a healing grief keepsake gift to offer condolences sympathy to relatives special someone in heaven. Distressed USA American flag graphic print with sayings phrases quotes for September suicide awareness month. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.