The Petzl Grigri is a belay device for Climbing. Built for assisted braking, it is designed for the experienced climber. It is ready to handle a range of single ropes sized 8.5 to 11mm. Whether you're at the crag or the gym, this will help make the belay life easier. Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Petzl Grigri Belay device with assisted braking, compatible with a broad range of single rope diameters, for both gym and crag Feeding slack and catching falls Are done using standard belay Techniques; always keep a hand on the brake-side of the rope Assisted braking function is activated when a climber falls, the device pivots, the rope tightens and the cam pinches and blocks the rope Holding the brake side of the rope helps engage the cam, therefore it is important to always hold the brake side of the rope Compatible with single dynamic ropes 8.5 to 11 mm, optimized for 8.9 to 10.5 mm Rope installation diagram engraved on both the interior and exterior of the device Exceptional comfort during descents Ergonomic handle allows you to easily unblock the rope and lower someone Easily controlled, progressive rope feed provides a smooth and comfortable descent Designed for experienced belayers Simple to use for belaying both lead or top-rope climbers Optimally balanced design: lightweight, compact and durable