From grilled cheese parmesan, sandwich, bacon

Grilled cheese Cook or Chef Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

If you love Grilled cheese then this Grilled cheese Cook or Chef is a perfect design for you and every Cook or Chef Cool Product if You are a proud Cook or Chef and love to Cooking and Grilling with a Parmesan, Sandwich, Bacon in a Cheese Party 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com