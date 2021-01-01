Field & Stream Grilling Skillet, Black

Grilling your favorite side dish or vegetables is easy with this Field & Stream Grilling Skillet. Designed to sit directly on your grill’s grate, this non-stick dish is easy to use and quick to clean. A wooden handle keeps you safe while adding or removing this cooking accessory from your backyard grill. FEATURES: For use on the grill Easily fits alongside other foods Great for vegetables, seafood and side dishes Helps keep small foods from slipping between the grate Non-stick, 1mm thick design Wooden handle allows safe use and easy on/off of the grill Removable handle