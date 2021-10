Grim reaper art caricature funny reaper quotes design. Great for lovers, friends and fans of grim reaper, halloween, funny, reapers, funny quotes, death, horror and funny cute sayings. A great idea for women and men. Great for lovers and fans of grim reaper, art, caricature, funny, reaper, funny quotes, death, funny sayings, cute, cute animals, funny animals, funny comic, funny death, grim, humor, cute skull. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem