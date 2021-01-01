Grinch Aloha Mini Lo Tides Boardshorts 19"

Presenting the Grinch Aloha Mini Lo Tides Boardahort - part of our collaboration with Dr. Seuss and inspired by the unique art and messages from the Pulitzer Prize-winner's timeless holiday classic: 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas!'A mean boardshort meets a holiday classic. Part of the Billabong x Grinch Collection, the special edition Lo Tides add aloha-injected Dr. Seuss artwork to a recycled 4-way stretch boardshort. Designed with an internally adjustable "Lasso" waistband, the mens aloha print boardshort offers a customizable fit, paired with on-seam pockets for surf-to-turf versatility.