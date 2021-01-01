The Timberland PRO Grit-N-Grind Flex Denim Pants Straight Fit have a comfortable fit with added stretch so you can bend, reach, and stretch without restriction. Rugged and durable work jeans made of 12.5-oz GridFlex cotton denim. Straight fit. Button closure and zip fly. Five pockets plus one utility pocket. Seven belt loops. Metal rivets. Two reinforced back pockets. Back-hem kickplate. 99% cotton, 1% elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 33 in Outseam: 42 in Inseam: 30 in Front Rise: 10 1 2 in Back Rise: 14 1 2 in Leg Opening: 18 in Product measurements were taken using size 32, inseam 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size.