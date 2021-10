There are five National Parks with Grizzly Bears in the United States. Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Glacier, Katmai, and Denali. Design features the formidable grizzly in its habitat. The bear and mountains are imposed on a silhouette of a giant grizzly head. For men, women and kids. This apparel will surely stand out with nature fans or adventure lovers that enjoy hiking or camping in our national parks. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem